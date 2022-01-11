The Spun

Look: Fan Arrested During National Championship Field Celebration

An overhead shot of the field at Luca Oil Stadium prior to the 2022 CFP National Championship between Georgia and Alabama.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10:A general view before the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia fans may have partied a bit too hard during Monday night’s national championship game.

Once the game went final, a Georgia fan ran on the field to celebrate with the rest of the team. After getting through the first line of defense, he was caught by security.

The police eventually escorted the fan out of the stadium in handcuffs.

AL.com’s Patrick Greenfield managed to get a video of this Georgia fan leaving the field on Monday night. Funny enough, he received a huge round of applause from the rest of the fan base.

This fan wasn’t the only one to leave Lucas Oil Stadium in handcuffs, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

Dodd managed to ask a Georgia fanatic about their experience running onto the field. They seemed content with the punishment.

“Forty-one years,” a fan told Dodd, via Saturday Down South. “100 percent worth it.”

It’s not very surprising to see Georgia fans celebrate this hard. The Bulldogs captured their first national championship since 1980.

