Georgia Fans Are Furious With The Refs In Tonight’s Game

Kirby Smart yelling during a Georgia game.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Georgia fans are starting to blame the refs tonight, which tells you everything you need to know about how tonight’s Alabama-Georgia game is going.

Bulldogs fans are furious with the officials. Some fans are even going as far to say the refs are the only reason Alabama is currently leading tonight’s game. What say you?

The Tide are pulling away in the second half of tonight’s SEC showdown. Alabama’s Malachi Moore picked off Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the third quarter. Moore ran the ball all the way to the Alabama 44-yard line.

Mac Jones and the Bama offense proceeded to put together a crisp looking drive before facing a critical 3rd and nine at the Georgia 10-yard line. Jones tried to sail a ball to his receiver in the endzone, but it fell out of bounds. The ball was uncatchable, but the refs proceeded to call a pass interference on the Georgia defender. The Tide then proceeded to score a touchdown.

Georgia fans definitely have a valid point here. It doesn’t appear the Alabama receiver had any chance of making a catch. But the refs didn’t find the Georgia defender’s contact legal.

Dawgs fans are letting the refs have it this evening. Take a look at a few reactions in the tweets below.

The refs have definitely made a few bad calls, most of which have gone against Georgia, tonight. But that’s the least of the reasons the Bulldogs are getting run out of the building tonight.


