Georgia fans are starting to blame the refs tonight, which tells you everything you need to know about how tonight’s Alabama-Georgia game is going.

Bulldogs fans are furious with the officials. Some fans are even going as far to say the refs are the only reason Alabama is currently leading tonight’s game. What say you?

The Tide are pulling away in the second half of tonight’s SEC showdown. Alabama’s Malachi Moore picked off Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the third quarter. Moore ran the ball all the way to the Alabama 44-yard line.

Mac Jones and the Bama offense proceeded to put together a crisp looking drive before facing a critical 3rd and nine at the Georgia 10-yard line. Jones tried to sail a ball to his receiver in the endzone, but it fell out of bounds. The ball was uncatchable, but the refs proceeded to call a pass interference on the Georgia defender. The Tide then proceeded to score a touchdown.

A tough PI call goes against Georgia on 3rd down and Alabama turns a likely field goal attempt into a touchdown #UGAvsALA pic.twitter.com/2QKyZUxvIy — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 18, 2020

Georgia fans definitely have a valid point here. It doesn’t appear the Alabama receiver had any chance of making a catch. But the refs didn’t find the Georgia defender’s contact legal.

Dawgs fans are letting the refs have it this evening. Take a look at a few reactions in the tweets below.

Touchdown Alabama. Refs once again going to cost Georgia a shot at beating Bama. This is just getting old now. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 18, 2020

Refs may have handed Alabama this game and I've got backup. #Georgia pic.twitter.com/d18A6WNseT — Displaced Sports Guy (@DisplacedSports) October 18, 2020

someone get these refs Alabama jerseys because they’re playing great offense for bama pic.twitter.com/z6HSCHuFXw — Presley Adams (@presleyadams) October 18, 2020

The refs have definitely made a few bad calls, most of which have gone against Georgia, tonight. But that’s the least of the reasons the Bulldogs are getting run out of the building tonight.