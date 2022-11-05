Georgia Fans Furious With Controversial Non-Safety Call

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate in the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the first quarter of action between Georgia and Tennessee, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was brought down in his own end zone. Although it should've been a safety, the Volunteers received a favorable call.

The officials said that Hooker fumbled the ball and his teammate recovered it while advancing to Tennessee's one-yard line.

The replay, however, showed Georgia stuffing Tennessee's offensive lineman before he got out of the end zone. By rule, it should've been a safety.

As you'd expect, college football fans were furious that Hooker's fumble didn't result in two points for Georgia.

"That was a safety," one fan said. "Someone made a call to Vegas."

"No way those refs just looked at that video and said that wasn’t a safety," another fan tweeted. "@SECOfficiating y’all are clowns."

"It’s either a safety or an incomplete pass," a third fan wrote. "You can’t say the play stands when video evidence CLEARLY showed the offensive lineman didn’t get out of the end zone."

Instead of letting this no-call negatively impact them, the Bulldogs responded with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Ladd McConkey.

Georgia currently leads 14-3 over Tennessee in the first half.

We're hoping the officials avoid another blunder in this game.