This weekend will mark the start of the JT Daniels era for the Georgia Bulldogs. On Wednesday night, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported that Kirby Smart will start the USC transfer on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Georgia has tried to jumpstart its offense with D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett, but neither quarterback has done enough to get the team over the hump against opponents like Alabama and Florida.

Daniels hasn’t taken a snap in a meaningful game since the start of the 2019 season. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in his sophomore year with the Trojans.

The jury is still out on what Daniels can do in Georgia’s offensive system, yet fans in Athens are already salivating over his potential. In fact, countless Georgia fans are on social media sharing their bold predictions for Daniels’ debut.

“JT Daniels is gonna come out in a black uniform Saturday and throw for 400+ yards,” one Georgia fan wrote on Twitter. “Book it.”

Here are some of the best reactions so far from Georgia fans:

JT Daniels is gonna come out in a black uniform Saturday and throw for 400+ yards. Book it. — William (@wowjr23) November 18, 2020

JT Daniels starting Saturday. Night game in Sanford. Blackout. Getting back in the Win column. Here we go. — University of Georgia (@DawgsAth) November 17, 2020

All I know about JT Daniels is 3 years ago I left Athens after a game, got home in time to tune in USC. I remember thinking, “wow, who is this kid he’s gonna take them far. He can scramble, run and throw”. I hope my excitement for him rejuvenates Saturday night #GoDawgs — Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) November 19, 2020

In his only season as a full-time starter for USC, Daniels had 2,672 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The potential is certainly there for the former five-star recruit.

Not only is Daniels a talented player, he’s apparently a great leader.

“The leadership he has shown since he arrived has been very good,” Smart told reporters. “When you are in a room with guys without a lot of experience — he’s a guy that has some experience.”

Georgia fans, are you excited for JT Daniels debut?