Georgia football will attempt to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2018 later this year. They’ll begin preparation for that quest this spring.

Some college football programs won’t be holding spring football this year in light of the pandemic. Some will, but won’t include fans at their respective spring games. The Bulldogs will do both.

Georgia football announced on Thursday it will play a spring game on Apr. 17. The game will also include fans.

The Bulldogs will allow 20-25 percent capacity at Sanford Stadium on Apr. 17. Tickets will cost $10 with all proceeds going to charity.

There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season for Georgia football.

The roster, on paper, is one of the best in college football. Better yet, the Bulldogs already know who their quarterback will be in 2021.

JT Daniels, the transfer from USC, emerged as Georgia’s clear-cut starter and a star in the making last season. He threw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two picks in four games. He also had a monster game against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, throwing for 392 yards and one touchdown. With Daniels back for another year, Georgia should be a top-five team entering the 2021 season.

We’ll get a first look at the Bulldogs’ 2021 roster on Apr. 17 for the team’s spring scrimmage.