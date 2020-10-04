Georgia Announces Official Attendance Number For Tonight’s Crowd

This may be the week with the most bad COVID-19 news in months, between everything happening in the political realm, and what has gone on in the NFL. Even so, some college programs like Georgia football have welcomed fans in the stands at a limited basis.

Georgia hosts Auburn tonight in the week’s biggest game, between two top 10 teams. When cameras panned Sanford Stadium, it looked like plenty of fans had may their way to the game, with a large portion not wearing masks while in the stadium, violating SEC guidelines.

Even Seth Emerson of The Athletic, a UGA beat writer since 2010, said it looked like more than 23,000-25,000 fans in attendance. Obviously, fans are spread out within sections, which challenges the eye test a bit. Still, he was far from alone in that assessment.

During the game, official attendance was announced for this Georgia football home opener. The program announced that 20,504 people are in attendance at the game.

Announced crowd at Sanford Stadium is 20,504. I just do not see how that is possible. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 4, 2020

If people are actually spreading out and wearing masks, maybe things would be workable. That doesn’t seem to be the reality in college football stadiums right now, though. Even though games are outdoors, if people are in close proximity, it can still cause a superspreader event.

no but seriously wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/iPWQ1VrCjV — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) October 4, 2020

Stadium entrance and exit is a major concern as well. Even at 20-percent capacity, having tens of thousands of people leaving a game at once puts people in very compromising situations when it comes to social distancing.

Obviously, we hope everyone in Athens is totally fine after this game, and that we can continue to have the season safely. It is just hard not to question having fans when you see some of the shots from inside Sanford Stadium, and around the rest of the college football world where fans are in attendance each weekend.

Georgia leads Auburn 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.