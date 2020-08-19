Lawyer For Top Transfer Accuses Georgia Football Of ‘Toxic Environment’

Former five-star offensive lineman Cade Mays has had one of the more complex transfer situations in the country this year. In early January, he announced that he was leaving Georgia football for the Tennessee Volunteers, but had his initial waiver request rejected by the NCAA.

Tom Mars, the high-profile attorney who helped a number of college stars secure waivers, thought this case was a layup for Mays and his family. “Of all the waiver cases I’ve been involved in, I’ve never seen anything quite like this one,” he told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “For the sake of everyone who loves college football, I hope I never see another one.”

Mays, who started 11 games for the star-studded Bulldogs, was a surprising transfer at the time. Shortly after he announced his departure, it was announced that his father was filing a lawsuit against the school, stemming from an injury sustained at a recruiting event. Kevin Mays had to have part of a finger amputated after it was caught in a folding chair at Georgia. He’s seeking $3 million in lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering. It was unclear at the time if that contributed to Cade Mays’ decision, considering it happened two years prior, but now there is more being made public about the young star lineman’s decision.

“Because of a variety of factors, it was a toxic environment that did not support Cade Mays’ well-being as a student-athlete,” Gregory P. Isaacs, who is taking up Mays’ case on the appeal, told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “The mandate of the NCAA is to ensure the well-being and the future success of student-athletes. Cade Mays clearly meets these criteria.”

In terms of factors that usually aid an athlete with these waivers, Mays checks a lot of boxes. He is a Knoxville native, whose brother is now a freshman on the team. As noted above, Sam Pittman, Georgia’s former offensive line coach, is now the head coach at Arkansas.

Toss in his father’s lawsuit against UGA, and you can definitely argue that it was untenable for him to stay there. Of course, if there was truly a toxic environment that kept Mays from being comfortable as a member of the Georgia football program, that should be enough as well.

The stakes in this decision are very high for Tennessee football. If he wins his appeal, he should be plugged right in as a starter.

