With today’s blowout win over Florida, Georgia football moves to 8-0 on the year, and 6-0 in SEC play. Thanks to some help from Mississippi State, no matter what happens in November, the Dawgs are officially heading to Atlanta.

Two weeks ago, UGA scored an impressive 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky. Today, the Wildcats fell to another, more surprising group of Bulldogs: 5-3 Mississippi State, 31-17.

That gives Kentucky its second conference loss of the year. The rest of the SEC East is at 2-3 in conference or worse. Georgia has just two more league games: vs. Mizzou next weekend and at Tennessee on Nov. 13, before non-conference games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech to end the year.

With the tiebreaker over UK, that means Georgia has clinched the SEC East, and a spot in the conference championship. By doing so on Oct. 30, the team ties the earliest a team has ever clinched a spot in that game, with 2004 Auburn and 1993 Alabama.

Right now, it is hard to see anyone scoring enough points to come close to the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s defense is among the best we’ve ever seen, at least by this point in the season.

In eight games, the Bulldogs have allowed just six touchdowns, and the team’s defense and special teams have scored three.

“There’s no coach out there that you can out-coach recruiting,” Smart said of his defense tonight. “No coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you our defense is good because we have good players.”

Georgia football has outscored opponents 303-53 on the year. They’ve surrendered 13 points twice, the high mark for opposing offenses on the season, winning those games handily. Throw in an offense that hasn’t been held under 30 since Week 1 against Clemson, and it’s pretty scary to think about. Of course, they haven’t faced an offense like Alabama, the favorite to win the SEC West. We’ll learn a lot if we get that matchup in about a month.

[Chuck Dunlap]