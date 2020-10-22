Look: D’Andre Swift Pays Up On Alabama vs. Georgia Bet

Former Georgia football star D’Andre Swift had the best game of his young NFL career on Sunday, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Detroit Lions. It wasn’t a perfect football weekend for him though, as his alma mater fell to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs looked good in the first half, taking a 24-20 lead into halftime. Alabama’s defense absolutely locked them down after the break, however, and ran out to a 41-24 win. While it doesn’t totally erase Georgia’s national title aspirations, the game cements Alabama as the SEC favorite once again.

You can find Alabama and Georgia alumni all over the NFL, plenty on the same rosters. That is the case with the Lions, who have Swift, his position-mate Bo Scarbrough, and former Crimson Tide standout Da’Shawn Hand on the defensive line.

After the loss, Swift had to pay up on a bet with the two Bama alumni. I’m sure he didn’t enjoy going through with this wardrobe selection. Hand posted a picture of Swift rocking Crimson Tide gear in the team facility.

From Da’Shawn Hand’s Instagram page, here’s D’Andre Swift paying up on a bet from last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/GbXZhuWOyN — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) October 21, 2020

Georgia football has had one of the best programs in college football since Kirby Smart took over, but Alabama is a major hump they’ve been unable to get over. Saturday’s game was the sixth straight win for Alabama in the series, dating back to 2008.

Georgia’s last win was in 2007, Nick Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has beaten Georgia in a pair of classic SEC Championships and a College Football Playoff national championship in that time.

There’s a decent chance that we get a rematch down the road, either in Atlanta for the conference title, or in the Playoff. D’Andre Swift would probably welcome the chance to get a bit of revenge on his two Alabama teammates.

[Da’Shawn Hand]