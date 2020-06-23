New Georgia QB Jamie Newman Shares Video Of Recent Workout

Jamie Newman has a big opportunity ahead of him. The former Wake Forest quarterback takes over for a Georgia team ready to win now.

Newman joins the Dawgs for one final college season. Last year, he completed 60.9-percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

He also adds a major element as a rusher. Last year with the Demon Deacons, he ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns. Kirby Smart and his staff have hinted that they’re interested in plugging in a QB with that ability, in signing Justin Fields a few years ago. Now, they’ll get the chance.

As teams just start getting to campus and begin some workouts with their teammates, Newman is getting ready for what could be an NFL audition this fall. He certainly looks the part. On Instagram this week, he posted a pretty impressive workout video that should have Georgia fans pretty excited.

After three very strong seasons with Jake Fromm under center, Newman hopes to bridge the gap to the next young Georgia star. There are a few big-time options.

D’Wan Mathis has been on campus for a few years, and has been cleared to play this fall after missing last year as he recovered from emergency brain surgery. The team added five-star USC transfer JT Daniels this off-season. He’ll be the favorite to start in 2021, in all likelihood.

Four-star quarterback Carson Beck is a member of the 2020 class, and five-star Brock Vandagriff, the No. 2 player at the position, is set to join the team as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. The Georgia QB position will be among the most fascinating in the sport for the next few years.