Georgia’s Top Freshman Undergoes Surgery, Could Miss Start Of Season

Georgia football’s secondary could be shorthanded when the 2020 college football season begins later this fall. On Friday, news broke that five-star freshman Kelee Ringo suffered an injury that will sideline him for an extended period of time.

Out of all the notable recruits from Georgia’s 2020 class, none are more impressive than Ringo. He graded as the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 cornerback from his class, per 247Sports.

According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, Ringo had shoulder surgery this week and would miss at least the start of the regular season. Of course, that’s assuming the SEC actually starts its season on time.

Ringo wasn’t expected to start immediately for the Bulldogs. However, the hope was that he’d see his playing time increase as the season went on.

Georgia injury news: freshman DB Kelee Ringo had shoulder surgery this week, per a source, and would miss at least the start of the season, assuming it starts as scheduled Sept. 26. Ringo was not expected to start right away, but the five-star would be in the mix. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) August 14, 2020

It’s currently unclear how long Ringo will be out of action.

Fortunately for Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs still have three really good options at cornerback in Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel and Eric Stokes.

As for Ringo, it’s possible that he doesn’t miss any action for Georgia. There is just so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season that the schedule could get pushed back yet again.

Whenever the Bulldogs have Kelee Ringo back at 100 percent, we’d have to imagine that Smart wants to see what the five-star recruit can do on the field. At 6-foot-2, the talented freshman has the frame to become the next great defensive player from the Georgia football program.