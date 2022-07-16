Georgia Football Lands Commitment From Son Of NFL Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs added another notable recruit to their 2023 class.

Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach coach Todd Bowles, officially announced his commitment to Georgia this weekend.

"1000% committed," Bowles tweeted. "Go Dawgs! All glory to God."

Bowles is the No. 44 overall recruit and No. 2 linebacker in his class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Ohio State and Oklahoma were considered contenders for Bowles, but he ultimately decided to commit to Georgia.

Bowles certainly has the game to play for Kirby Smart's squad.

As a junior at Jesuit High School, Bowles compiled 110 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions.

Georgia has done an excellent job of developing linebackers over the past few years, such as Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith.

Perhaps we'll see Troy Bowles develop into the next great linebacker for the Bulldogs.