Kirby Smart Updates Georgia’s QB Battle After ‘Sloppy’ Practice

Georgia football is once again expected to be a major contender in the SEC and college football national title races this fall. Right now, the team is looking to make up for the lack of spring practice, and figure out its quarterback situation.

Jake Fromm left for the NFL Draft after three seasons as the Bulldogs’ starter. In his absence, Georgia may wind up with the most intriguing quarterback battle in the country. Today, four different quarterbacks got first team reps.

Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman was widely expected to take over the starting job. The talented former Demon Deacon adds a new dimension for the team as a mobile quarterback, and was very productive on a much less talented offense in the ACC. Another high-profile transfer threw a wrench into the situation, however.

Months later, Georgia football landed former five-star JT Daniels, who left USC after Kedon Slovis’ breakout last season, after he tore an ACL. Daniels somewhat unexpectedly got a waiver to play immediately. He is still rehabbing his knee though, so he is not participating in full-contact drills, only scrimmage drills right now. If he can continue to progress ahead of the fall, it could really make things interesting for Kirby Smart and his staff.

Kirby Smart said quarterback JT Daniels is still not cleared for contact yet, although he can scrimmage, and did today. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) August 29, 2020

D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck also got first-team snaps, per Smart. Neither are expected to factor as heavily into the starting quarterback race as of now.

Mathis has valiantly fought back from a scary saga early on in his college career, when he had surgery to remove a brain cyst. He participated on scout team late last year as he took a redshirt.

Beck was a four-star member of the 2020 recruiting class, considered one of the most talented passers in the class. He will likely play a bigger role in the future, though with Daniels now on campus, as well as five-star 2021 quarterback Brock Vandagriff joining the team next year, the Georgia quarterback position is set to be one of the most stocked in all of college football.

Overall, Smart didn’t seem thrilled with the quality of practice today, though without spring ball, and with everything that has been going on over the last few months, it isn’t surprising to see any team being a bit slow out of the gates.

Kirby Smart: "We looked like a team that didn’t go through spring practice. …We were sloppy.” — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) August 29, 2020

With all things considered, Jamie Newman should probably still be considered the frontrunner for the Georgia football QB1 spot. If Daniels reached 100-percent by the early fall, that could change things, but for now it sounds like he is still a ways off.

Oh, and former Bulldogs QB Justin Fields was at the team’s practice today. That probably doesn’t have any impact on the position battle, but it is a weird, fun tidbit to note.

Georgia football is set to open the 2020 season on the road at Arkansas on Sept. 26.