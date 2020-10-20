Kirby Smart Shares The Latest On Georgia’s QB Situation

Saturday’s game at Alabama didn’t go well for Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett at all. After leading UGA to a halftime lead, the former walk-on threw two bad second-half interceptions, helping Alabama overcome a 24-20 deficit to win 41-24.

Bennett and the Dawgs were completely shutout in the second half, by an Alabama defense that entered the game with a bunch of questions after Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss set records against them the week before. He was just 6-of-14 for 93 yards and two interceptions after halftime.

Alabama’s offense dominated the late time of possession battle with two drives that ate of 5:16 and 6:05 respectively, gobbling up most of the fourth quarter. Georgia was ineffective when it had the ball after halftime as well, with a pair of punts, the back-to-back interceptions, and then a missed field goal on its last drive.

During the second half, two names trended on Twitter: Justin Fields—the star quarterback who slipped through the cracks for Kirby Smart, transferring to Ohio State after being seldom used as a freshman in 2008—and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. The latter transferred to Athens from USC, but was not medically cleared to play at the start of the season. Stetson Bennett looked solid in previous games, after stepping in for D’Wan Mathis, who looked very ineffective in the season opener against Arkansas. Most assume Daniels gives Georgia its highest ceiling on offense. Smart addressed the quarterback situation, as the team enters its bye week.

Kirby Smart on the JT Daniels situation and what he thinks about Stetson Bennetthttps://t.co/eJ3DBiKpM3 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) October 20, 2020

“We look at the off weeks as an opportunity to get everybody better, so it will be no different at any position in terms of the reps we’re able to get,” Smart said, when asked about JT Daniels specifically. “During a game week, we get (starters) 78-percent of the reps, twos 20-30 percent of the reps, but then our threes get a lot of reps during the week because they go against the other units.”

Smart wouldn’t tip his hand about a potential quarterback change, just saying that all three of the veteran quarterbacks in the room will get reps this week.

“This week, we will get to get a lot of guys reps. JT will get reps, D’Wan will get reps, Stetson will continue to get reps. We try to develop our roster That’s the way we look at it. It doesn’t change, it just gives a chance to give more guys work and see where they are in their progress. That’s true at every position… including quarterback.”

Georgia football’s next game won’t be an easy one. On Oct. 31, they face a Kentucky team that looks pretty feisty on defense. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks that unit at No. 8 in the country.