Georgia Reportedly Makes Decision On Starting QB For Saturday

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs used their week off to assess the team’s quarterback situation. After watching the Georgia football offense struggle for three weeks in a row, Smart has decided to make a change to his starting lineup.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported on Wednesday night that Georgia will start JT Daniels this weekend against Mississippi State.

The expectation in Athens prior to the start of the 2020 season was that Daniels would be the starter for the majority of the season. However, the USC transfer wasn’t initially cleared for action, which then allowed D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett to compete for the starting job.

Daniels will finally get the opportunity to lead the Bulldogs this Saturday. He’s been receiving the first-team reps in practice since last Monday.

Smart recently spoke about Daniels’ progression during his press conference on Wednesday.

“I am pleased with the way he has rehabbed his knee and improved his knee, and the learning of our offense,” Smart told reporters. “The leadership he has shown since he arrived has been very good. When you are in a room with guys without a lot of experience — he’s a guy that has some experience.”

Daniels showed a ton of potential in his first year with USC, throwing for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was hoping to take that next step in his sophomore year, but he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener.

We’ll see if Daniels can give Georgia football’s offense a much-needed boost in his first start since 2019.

