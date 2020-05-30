One of the top offensive linemen from the 2021 recruiting class announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Fairchild, a four-star offensive guard from West Forsyth High School revealed his decision on Twitter, committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Fairchild is the No. 135 overall recruit and No. 7 offensive guard from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He received scholarship offers from 20 schools, which includes Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

There’s plenty of time left for 2021 recruits to decide where they’ll play college football, but it’s evident that Fairchild doesn’t need more time. Earlier today, he announced that he’s committing to Georgia.

“I would also like to thank all the coaches that have given me an opportunity to play at the next level. I want to thank the coaches at West Forsyth that have helped me throughout this process,” Dylan Fairchild said. “With this being said I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!”

Georgia has done a remarkable job developing offensive linemen. Over the past two years, we’ve seen Solomon Kindley, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Isaiah Wynn get drafted.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Bulldogs have the No. 12 class in the country. Kirby Smart’s class includes five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff and four-star athlete David Daniel.

Despite the fact that Georgia loses offensive linemen to the NFL on a yearly basis, the coaching staff continues to show it can restock on talent whenever it needs to.

[Dylan Fairchild]