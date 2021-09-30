Kirby Smart Shares Update On Scott Cochran’s Status

Last month, it was announced that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran would be stepping away from the Georgia football program. Kirby Smart said that he had health issues to deal with, and was “taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being.”

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp stepped in during his absence. Per ESPN’s SP+ ratings, Georgia’s had average special teams so far this season, ranking 58th in the country.

With Cochran on staff, the team took major strides in that area last year, finishing with the 30th best unit in the country. Paired with the nation’s top defense, and an offense that opened up with JT Daniels under center, and the Dawgs were a formidable foe in 2020, and are considered a national title contender this fall.

Smart gave an exciting update during his SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday: Cochran will be back with the team soon. “He’s actually in town right now, as we speak,” he revealed, per 247Sports.

“He’s home for a little bit and visiting with his family and he’s with us temporarily and just seeing some friends and seeing some folks,” Smart continued. “Then he’ll hopefully join us in the next couple of weeks.”

It’s great news as Georgia gets into the heart of its 2021 schedule. UGA is off to a 4-0 start, beating Clemson 10-3 in a slobberknocker to begin the season. In the three weeks since, they’ve taken down UAB, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt by a combined score of 158-20. Georgia hosts upstart Arkansas, the No. 8 team in the country, Saturday, before a trip to No. 22 Auburn on Oct. 9.

Of course, the most important thing in this equation is Scott Cochran’s health. We hope he’s doing well, and rejoins the Georgia football program when he is absolutely ready, and it is safe for him to do so.

