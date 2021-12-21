With the College Football Playoff just around the corner, Georgia’s director of football operations has reportedly stepped down. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report the news.

Josh Lee was named Georgia’s director of football operations since 2014. The timing of his decision is interesting to say the least.

Lee allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to at least one of his direct reports over a period of time, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office launched an investigation after those allegations surfaced.

In a statement sent to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia said that Lee resigned to “pursue other professional opportunities.”

Georgia didn’t provide any additional commentary on this situation.

Georgia's football ops director resigns amid investigationhttps://t.co/rCisBm4B44 — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 21, 2021

The Atlantic Journal-Constitution tried to seek documentation on this matter, but that request was quickly shot down.

Per the report from the AJC:

However, in its response to the AJC’s open records request seeking documentation, UGA cited a state policy [OCGA 50-18-72 (a)(8)] that keeps “material obtained in investigations related to suspension, firing or investigation of complaints” exempt from open records review until 10 days after the matter has been concluded.

Georgia’s athletic department has not announced whether or not the investigation into Lee’s alleged behavior is over.

The Bulldogs will return to the gridiron on Dec. 31 for their semifinal matchup.