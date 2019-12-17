Georgia Football Star Announces He’s Skipping The Sugar Bowl

When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, the team will be without offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. He’ll skip the final game of the season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Thomas is currently projected to be a first-round pick. Many scouts believe he could go inside the top 15 due to his excellent footwork and strong stature.

Not playing in a major bowl game definitely has to sting for Thomas, but he needs to also make sure he stays healthy heading into the NFL Combine.

He revealed his plans for the Sugar Bowl on social media.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “Today, I’m taking a step to turn that dream into a reality – I will be foregoing our upcoming bowl game and my senior season, and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Here’s the full announcement from Thomas:

Bulldog Nation, thank you for the memories ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nYXgMzxfaW — Andrew Thomas (@allforgod_55) December 17, 2019

This will be a huge blow to the Bulldogs on offense, especially since they rely so much on running the football and protecting junior quarterback Jake Fromm.

D’Marcus Hayes could be asked to fill in for Thomas during the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff between Baylor and Georgia on Jan. 1 will be at 8:45 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Superdome.