Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash.

Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.

"The accident occurred on the corner of Lumpkin and Baxter Street. UGA police had no immediate comment," said UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher.

A photo of Gilbert's car can be seen below, courtesy of UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi.

Gilbert, a former five-star recruit who began his college career at LSU, sat out last season for personal reasons.

He returned to the Bulldogs this winter and caught a pair of touchdowns in the program's annual spring game.

As a freshman at LSU in 2020, Gilbert hauled in 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns.