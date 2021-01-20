Report: Former SEC Head Coach Has Been Working With Georgia Football This Week

Will Muschamp played safety for Georgia football from 1991-94. His long coaching career has never taken him to his alma mater, but that may be changing.

Muschamp has reportedly been at UGA this week, working in some capacity with Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs program, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So far, it is unclear what the role is, if there is an official role at all, but it sounds like he’s been a consistent presence at the football complex.

“The former South Carolina head coach has been entering and exiting the Bulldogs’ highly secure football complex daily this week and parking in a space at the Butts-Mehre building,” the report reads. “What he has been doing in the hours in between is unknown.”

The Georgia football staff doesn’t have an obvious spot for Muschamp right now, with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and co-DC Glenn Schumann both remaining on staff. The two coaches have reportedly discussed roles with other schools, but right now it sounds like both will remain with the Dawgs. AJC writer Chip Towers speculates that it may make more sense for Muschamp to take an analyst role, similar to many of the big-name coaches that have joined Nick Saban’s staff in recent years.

Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp now working for UGA https://t.co/zdueLeqRGz — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) January 20, 2021

“A more likely role for Muschamp, however, could be in an off-field support position,” Towers writes. “Bringing on a former head coach as a member of the support staff has become common these days. Alabama coach Nick Saban has made good use of it.”

According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, it is “very possible” that Will Muschamp will work at his alma mater this year. It is not, however, a done deal, and he has been visiting due to his relationship with Kirby Smart, and the fact that his son is on the roster at UGA right now.

Jackson Muschamp, son of the former Florida and South Carolina head coach, is a quarterback for the Bulldogs. He and Smart go way back as well. Muschamp was a senior when Smart signed to play at Georgia. The two previously worked together at Valdosta State and on Nick Saban’s LSU staff.