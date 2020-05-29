Georgia Insider Offers Update On Bulldogs QB D’Wan Mathis

It’s been a busy day for Georgia football as the program welcomed a new quarterback on Thursday afternoon.

Former USC quarterback J.T. Daniels announced his decision to transfer to Georgia. Daniels started as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2018, but missed the majority of the 2019 season with injury.

But that’s not the only quarterback news going on within the Bulldogs football program. On Thursday night, Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation reported an update on Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis.

Griffith said Mathis received clearance to take part in games after undergoing an MRI this month. The positive results of his MRI pave the way for Mathis to take the field in 2020.

From the report:

Mathis had been cleared to go through practices since last November, and Smart said indicated he would be a full participant in spring football drills before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all collegiate sports activity on March 12.

Mathis underwent emergency brain surgery last year and was ruled out for the 2019 season.

The medical staff suspected something was wrong and discovered a cyst growing in the young quarterback’s brain. In late July, Mathis had returned to class and workouts with Georgia.

He was cleared for spring practice earlier this offseason. After spring practice around the country was postponed, Mathis nor any other player was allowed to see the field.

Following his new clean bill of health, Mathis should be ready to go in 2020.