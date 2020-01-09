Georgia Is Trending For Elite College Football Transfer QB

With Jake Fromm off to the NFL, the Georgia Bulldogs now find themselves needing a signal-caller next year. While they have several candidates to start on the roster, a new challenger for the job could be coming to Athens from the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has been tipped to choose Georgia. Newman entered the transfer portal last week.

Georgia recruiting expert Kipp Adams is one of three 247Sports experts currently projecting Newman to land with the Bulldogs.

Per the report, Newman has narrowed down his list of potential destinations to Georgia, Miami (FL), Washington, Oregon, and Maryland.

With Newman under center in 2019, the Demon Deacons won eight regular season games for the first time since 2007. He finished the season with 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 61-percent completion through the air. On the ground, he added another 574 yards and six touchdowns.

Newman clearly has more experience than anyone in the Georgia QB room right now. He’d be the favorite to start in Athens in 2020.

A lot of big changes are coming now that Fromm and many other players are leaving.

Would Jamie Newman be the right quarterback to lead the transition?