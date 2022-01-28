Georgia Linebacker Reportedly Arrested Last Week

Linebacker Nolan Smith was one of Georgia’s top tacklers this season as their No. 1 defense helped lift them to a national title. Unfortunately, Smith has found himself in serious trouble this month.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Smith was pulled over and then arrested on January 19. He was charged with driving on a suspended license and speeding in a construction zone. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Smith was booked in Barrow County Detention Center, but didn’t stay long. He was reportedly released less than half an hour later.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office summary of the incident states that Smith was going 89 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour construction zone at 9:25 p.m. that night. His license was under suspension for a year due to an unspecified “serious violation under 21.”

Smith was set to have his license reinstated the very next day.

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith arrested in Barrow County for driving on a suspended licensehttps://t.co/IKeKtW0sG9 pic.twitter.com/k87lisCdDC — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) January 28, 2022

As a junior in 2021, Nolan Smith played in 12 games and had 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. He also added three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one pass defended.

Smith led the team in forced fumbles while finishing fifth in tackles and third in tackles for loss. He opted to return to Georgia for his senior season rather than enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will Nolan Smith face a suspension for his actions? How will this incident affect his future NFL prospects, if at all?