2 Major Upsets Are Brewing In The SEC Right Now

The Big 12 did its part in the early afternoon in providing a major college football upset. The SEC’s Saturday evening slate is setting up to provide a few more shockers.

No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU are both in major trouble on Saturday afternoon. Each is entering a new era. The Bulldogs are transitioning from quarterback Jake Fromm to D’Wan Mathis. The Tigers are transitioning from Joe Burrow to Myles Brennan. Each team’s transition isn’t going too smoothly.

Georgia currently trails Arkansas, 7-2, in the second quarter. Mathis and the Bulldogs’ offense has been horrendous. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers – in their first game back from winning the 2019-20 national championship – trail Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs 17-14 with halftime approaching.

Mississippi State has added a bit of Pac-12 flavor with the additions of Leach (former Washington State head coach) and quarterback K.J. Costello (former Stanford quarterback). LSU will have to get it going on offense to keep pace with the Bulldogs’ high-powered offense.

First quarter complete. pic.twitter.com/NbFtkqJbPP — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 26, 2020

LSU is fortunate to just be down a score. The Tigers scored on a pick-six earlier in the second half. Were it not for the defensive score, the Bulldogs would have a two-score lead.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s offense continues to be a major issue. Even with Fromm behind center, Georgia’s offense was abysmal the last few seasons. It appears that’s carried its way into the 2020 season.

Will Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs pull off one of the biggest upsets of the early 2020 season? Will the Arkansas Razorbacks stun the Georgia Bulldogs? Upsets are certainly brewing within the SEC.