Georgia Made National Title History In The First Quarter

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: An overview of the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Georgia started fast during tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The defending national champion Bulldogs scored on all three of their first quarter possessions, sandwiching a field goal in between a Stetson Bennett touchdown run and a Bennett touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey.

At the end of the first stanza, Georgia led TCU 17-7. The Bulldogs' 17 points are the most in a first quarter in BCS/CFP title game history.

Georgia didn't go easy on the Horned Frogs either to start the second quarter, marching 92 yards in 11 plays to take a 24-7 lead on Bennett's second touchdown run of the game.

TCU is having all kinds of trouble even slowing the Bulldogs down, let alone stopping them. If they can't adjust soon, we will likely have a blowout on our hands.

You can watch TCU-Georgia on ESPN.