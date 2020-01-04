Shortly after Georgia’s football season came to an end, a report emerged about the team receiving a fine for recruiting violations.

According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia football recruits received discounted or free school apparel three times from March 2017 to January 2019.

The NCAA gave the Bulldogs a $10,000 fine for the alleged recruiting violations.

In addition to the fine, the NCAA also handed out a few more punishments to Georgia. It could end up affecting the program’s recruiting process in the spring.

From the Athens Banner-Herald:

It [the NCAA] also reduced its official visits by four for this recruiting cycle, took away three weeks of unofficial visits, reduced its evaluation days by nine this coming spring and three this past fall and stopped recruiting the unnamed recruits involved.

Georgia will also not recruit players from one of the schools involved for two years. The names of the recruits involved in these allegations were not released.

Obviously this isn’t an ideal situation for the Bulldogs, but the NCAA only ruled this as a Level III violation. This means that Georgia’s alleged actions didn’t gain the program a huge advantage in recruiting.

The Bulldogs should be just fine heading into the 2020 season.