Georgia Player Reportedly Injured In Car Accident Following Game

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was involved in an accident following this afternoon’s win over Kentucky, per multiple reports.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a motor vehicle, according to Dawgs247.

“According to persons with knowledge of the situation, LeCounte was the driver of the motorcycle and another car was involved,” Dawgs247 reported Saturday night. “We’re told that the Riceboro, Ga. native is alert and stable but this is significantly more serious than being dinged up.”

UGASports.com was first to report LeCounte’s involvement in an accident, though their information is behind a premium pay wall.

#UGA safety Richard LeCounte involved in an accident, details sketchy, but this is what we are hearing: https://t.co/u9VSTLMIQ7 Will keep digging pic.twitter.com/nwaP0RZfbR — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 1, 2020

Obviously, it’s good to hear LeCounte is stable, but this is still a pretty scary situation. Details seem to be scarce right now.

A key contributor since arriving on campus in 2017, LeCounte is in his third season as a starter for the Bulldogs. He was named a co-winner of the program’s Defensive Most Improved Player award after racking up 61 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 2019.

Thus far this season, LeCounte has made 26 stops, intercepted three passes and broken up four more. He recorded 13 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in today’s 14-3 win over Kentucky.

Here’s hoping LeCounte makes a speedy recovery.