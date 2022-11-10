Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation.

Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.

On Wednesday, Thorson had some fun with his quarterback and the UT fanbase on Twitter.

"I heard Stetson Bennett’s phone number was getting around over the weekend, can someone pls send it to me so I can thank him for letting me punt finally?" he asked.

Thorson is referring to reports that Tennessee fans got ahold of Bennett's cell phone number and inundated him with messages before the game.

Bennett himself playfully taunted the visiting crowd with a phone call gesture after scoring a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 27-13 win.

As long as he and his offense keep humming like they have been, Thorson won't have too many opportunities to showcase his skills.