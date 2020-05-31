Georgia QB Commit Brock Vandagriff Has Message For 5-Star Recruit

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff is the lone five-star recruit in Georgia’s 2021 class…for now. He’s hoping the Bulldogs can add another soon.

Earlier today, Tony Grimes, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2021 class, announced his top four schools. Georgia is one of them, along with North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Grimes hasn’t revealed when he will be announcing a commitment, but when it happens, Vandagriff wants it to be Georgia. Tonight, the blue-chip signal caller tweeted a message to Grimes.

“DAWG NATION… Next man up! Lock down. #GoDawgs,” Vandagriff wrote, attaching a graphic of Grimes in a Georgia uniform with “WANTED” written on the bottom.

In addition to Vandagriff, Georgia has seven four-stars and one three-star recruit for 2021, as of now. The Bulldogs’ 2021 class currently ranks fourth in the SEC and 12th nationally.

When Vandagriff gets to campus next year, he will likely step into a crowded quarterback room that will include USC transfer JT Daniels. Daniels, who started for the Trojans in 2018 before an ACL injury ruined his 2019 season, elected to transfer to Georgia last week.

Based off his initial reaction, Vandagriff is not sweating the additional competition.

“There is always gonna be competition at a place like UGA,” Vandagriff told 247Sports. “That’s why people come to play here. Go Dawgs!”