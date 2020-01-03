Georgia RB D’Andre Swift Makes NFL Draft Decision

For three straight years Georgia running back D’Andre Swift has been among the most consistent rushers in college football. After a very strong junior season, the NFL Draft has come calling, and now Swift has given his answer.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Swift announced that he will be foregoing his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The time has now come for me to pursue another dream of mine which is to enter the 2020 NFL Draft… I’ll always be a Bulldog!

Swift had a career-high 196 carries for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

He leaves Georgia with 2,885 rushing yards, good for seventh on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list.

Early signs certainly point to Swift being one of the first running backs taken in the draft. He may even go in the first round.

Tankathon ranks him as the No. 22 overall prospect in the draft, and projects him to go to the Kansas City Chiefs as of writing.

As for Georgia, losing Swift means they’ll be without their two top rushers from the 2019 season. Senior Brian Herrien, who finished with 490 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, will be graduating too.

Where will Swift be drafted this year? And who will replace Swift’s production at Georgia?