Georgia Receives Great News On JT Daniels Ahead Of Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs touched down in Miami over the weekend to prepare for their matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in Capital One Orange Bowl. However, backup quarterback JT Daniels wasn’t with the rest of the team after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

Thankfully for the Bulldogs, that reportedly changed on Monday.

According to a report from Dawgs247, Daniels made his way to Miami and plans to join the team now that he has cleared protocols. That means he should be just fine by the time Georgia takes the field against Michigan on New Year’s Eve.

Although he’s safely landed in Miami, there’s still no guarantee that Daniels will be involved in the Bulldogs gameplan when the Orange Bowl kicks off this Friday.

The former USC quarterback began the year as Georgia’s QB1, but suffered a lat strain after starting three of the team’s first four games. He missed the next three contests, which allowed Stetson Bennett the chance to deliver three straight wins over ranked opponents.

Bennett has been the Bulldogs’ top quarterback ever since.

The former walk-on is still Georgia’s presumptive starter just a few days away from kickoff in the College Football semifinal game. However, momentum has been building in favor of Daniels in recent weeks as Bennett has struggled.

The latest question marks about Bennett popped up during the SEC Championship when the Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Many started to think that Daniels would give Georgia a better chance to win in a shootout in the playoff.

Daniels has played in six games this season with three starts, completing 68 of 94 passes for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Kirby Smart has just a few more days to figure out if he wants to shake things up under center Georgia will take on Michigan in just a few days time.

Kickoff for the CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on December 31.