Georgia Reporter Makes Prediction For Team’s Starting QB

Last week’s scoreboard for the Arkansas-Georgia game doesn’t tell the whole story. Kirby Smart’s team left Razorback Stadium with a double-digit victory, but the offense struggled mightily for the entire first half.

D’Wan Mathis was named the starter for the Bulldogs’ season opener. He didn’t look sharp at all, as he completed 8-of-17 pass attempts for 55 yards and an interception. Smart ultimately benched him for Stetson Bennett, who finished the game with 211 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Now that former USC quarterback JT Daniels is cleared for action, Smart has an interesting decision to make for this weekend’s clash with Auburn. Does he ride the hot hand with Bennett, or does he let Daniels run the show?

Georgia reporter Augusta Stone is confident that Smart will go with the former Trojan. During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, she said “There is no way that Georgia doesn’t go with JT Daniels.”

Daniels showed plenty of potential as a freshman at USC. Unfortunately, the talented gunslinger suffered a torn ACL during his first game of the 2019 season.

Florida legend Tim Tebow recently appeared on the SEC Network’s Instagram account to discuss Georgia’s situation at quarterback. He thinks the Bulldogs could go with two quarterbacks this weekend.

“I think it’s gonna be Stetson Bennett and maybe JT Daniels, depending how ready he is,” Tebow said.

Kickoff for the Auburn-Georgia game is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium. Who do you think will be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs?

