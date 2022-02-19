Georgia Responds To Report Tom Crean Will Be Fired For Cause

On Friday, a report emerged suggesting Georgia was close to firing men’s head basketball coach Tom Crean.

Graham Coffey of Dawg Sports reported that Georgia considered firing Crean after he failed to notify the university of an alleged altercation between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish. According to the report, the incident occurred during halftime of Wednesday’s game between Georgia and LSU.

If Crean had failed to notify the school, he could be fired for cause. However, in a statement released this morning, Georgia suggested Crean followed the correct protocol.

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the school said in a release, per The Athletic‘s Seth Emerson. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

Georgia has released a statement on this situation: pic.twitter.com/NUChnUBKIR — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 19, 2022

While Crean likely won’t be fired for cause, his time with the Georgia program may be coming to a swift end. The team is struggling, with a 6-20 record, and his buyout drops to $3.2 million in just a few weeks.

It certainly seems like he’ll be on the move in the very near future.