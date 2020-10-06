Georgia Responds To The Criticism Of Sanford Stadium Crowd

Over the weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs hosted the Auburn Tigers in one of the biggest games of the SEC’s young season.

Georgia used a dominant running attack and stout defense en route to a 27-6 win. However, the play on the field was the last thing anyone was talking about after the game.

The university allowed over 20,000 fans to attend the game. After the game, Georgia announced a home attendance of 20,524. It certainly looked like there were more in the stands at times.

In a conversation with Online Athens, senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks noted some fans migrated different sections. That made it seem like there were more fans in the stands than initially allowed.

Here’s what Brooks had to say:

“The biggest takeaway from me is we had 99% compliance from all of our fans. It’s just refining that 1%,” Brooks said. “The majority of our students were great. They had great attitudes, they were respectful, they were compliant, but it just takes a few who without having malicious intent just filtered down or get into areas where they’re not supposed to sit, especially when the cameras are down there and they’re trying to get a great camera crowd shot.”

Brooks said Georgia will institute more staffing and better enforcement to make sure fans remain where they’re supposed to be sitting.

Georgia hosts the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.