Georgia Senate Race With Herschel Walker Advances To Runoff

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former Georgia football and NFL star running back Herschel Walker will have to win a runoff in order to earn a spot in the United States Senate.

MSNBC reported on Wednesday afternoon that the race between Walker, the Republican Senate candidate, and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock will move to a runoff election.

Warnock has a slight lead with almost all of the votes tallied, but has not met the required benchmark to be declare the winner. As a result, he and Walker advance to a runoff on December 6.

The Georgia race is one of three undecided battles that will decide the balance of power in the Senate, along with Arizona and Nevada.

Currently, Republicans control 49 seats, with Democrats holding 48. A party needs a majority of 51 to have control of the Senate.

Republicans are projected to have a majority in the House of Representatives, albeit a smaller one than many anticipated before Tuesday's elections.