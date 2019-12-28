Georgia’s football team won’t be anywhere close to full strength when it takes on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. With kickoff only a few days away, defensive back J.R. Reed announced that he will not play in the final game of the season.

The Bulldogs are already going to compete without Andrew Thomas, Brian Herrien, Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock.

Reed planned on playing in the Sugar Bowl for Georgia, but the talented safety suffered an injury that has clearly resulted in his status changing.

He went on Twitter to announce that he will not play next week in the Sugar Bowl.

“It has been an honor to compete for the University of Georgia these past few years. Thank you for all of the support. Although it was my full intention to play one last game with my brothers in the Sugar Bowl, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete. Due to a minor foot injury in practice this past week, that has inhibited me from playing, I have decided to rest my body and prepare for what’s to come.”

Here’s the full announcement from Reed:

Since the Bulldogs won’t have Reed on the field against the Bears, the coaching staff will have to integrate Chris Smith, Otis Reese, and Lewis Cine into more prominent roles.

The Sugar Bowl will take place on New Year’s Day. It’ll be interesting to see how Kirby Smart handles this game with a roster that is dealing with key absences.