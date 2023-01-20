Look: Georgia Star Announces He's Returning For Another Season

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: A helmet of the Georgia Bulldogs rests on the field during a game against of the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

After winning back-to-back national championships, Georgia is expected to lose a lot of key contributors to the NFL. That being said, starting center Sedrick Van Pran isn't going anywhere.

Van Pran announced on Friday that he'll return for one more season with the Bulldogs.

"Father God, you are the greatest," Van Pran wrote on Twitter. "One more year in Athens!"

This is tremendous news for Georgia, especially since it already lost a few starters on the offensive line. Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson have announced their intentions to go pro.

Van Pran has been Georgia's starting center for the past two seasons. He has given Kirby Smart's squad a dominant presence in the trenches.

Just to put Van Pran's talent into perspective, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had him ranked as the third-best center for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Van Pran could boost his draft stock with another great season in Athens.