Georgia Star Has Surprising Pick For SEC's Toughest Stadium

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 01: Hairy, mascot of the Georgia Bulldogs, waves a flag after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During SEC Media Days last week, Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith was asked to name the toughest road environment in the conference.

Believe it or not, Smith picked Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“Jordan-Hare," Smith told reporters. "I think a lot of people sleep on Auburn. When you go in Jordan-Hare, you better be ready to play football.”

Smith continued: "I just remember my freshman year, going into Jordan-Hare and it was a tight game. Travon Walker got that last sack. I still get goosebumps thinking about that."

The Auburn-Georgia rivalry has been named the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, and for good reason.

Auburn and Georgia first played each other in 1892. The two programs have been having annual meetings since 1944.

Georgia has won the last five matchups against Auburn, which includes a 34-10 victory in 2021.

We'll get to see these two SEC programs clash on Oct. 8 at Sanford Stadium