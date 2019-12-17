Georgia Star Isaiah Wilson Announces NFL Draft Decision

For the second time today the Georgia Bulldogs had to say goodbye to an integral part of their football team. Right tackle Isaiah Wilson has announced that he’ll forego his remaining years of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Andrew Thomas announced earlier today that he’ll skip the Sugar Bowl in order to prepare for the draft.

Wilson didn’t reveal whether or not he’ll play in the bowl game against Baylor. Nonetheless, the former five-star recruit is ready for the next chapter of his football career.

The official announcement came from Wilson’s Twitter account.

“I am so appreciative and grateful to GOD for this opportunity that football has given me: it’s been a life changing experience that I will always treasure. I will surely miss blocking between the hedges but it’s time for the next man up,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “This was a huge decision that I prayed about, talked about with my family, and thought about tremendously and it’s not a step that has been taken lightly. I have made the decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and forego my senior season. – I will begin preparing for the next chapter in my life! I am forever grateful for your support.”

You can read his full announcement here:

Thank you God and Go Dawgs🖤 pic.twitter.com/Yd0ZAKv6OH — Isaiah Wilson (@_LayZay_) December 17, 2019

If Wilson doesn’t suit up for Georgia’s bowl game against Baylor, the offensive line would be without its two best blockers.

The Bulldogs could lose more talent soon as Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift are projected to enter the upcoming draft.