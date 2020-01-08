Georgia Starting OL Cade Mays Has Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia losing quarterback Jake Fromm to the NFL Draft is not a surprise, but starting offensive lineman Cade Mays entering the transfer portal is shocking.

Mays, a former five-star recruit and the No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2018 class, played in 28 games for the Bulldogs the last two seasons. He started 18 of them, including 11 in 2019.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported Mays’ decision to explore a transfer. The Spun can confirm Mays’ presence in the portal.

A player entering the portal does not guarantee they will leave their current program; it just enables other schools to have contact with them.

Source: Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the transfer portal. Former five-star recruit. Started 11 games this year. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2020

Mays is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. His dad played at UT and his brother Cooper, a four-star center, signed with the Vols in December. Naturally, some have speculated that Cade could be wearing burnt orange in the future.

One thing is for sure though: the interest level on Mays will be sky-high. This is a former elite recruit who has proven himself capable at the SEC level.

Additionally, Mays has experienced playing every position along the offensive line, something he did in 2019.