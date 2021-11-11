Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country.

The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.

Unfortunately, that offense took a significant blow during practice this week. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a broken leg in practice on Wednesday.

The latest reports suggest he’ll be gone for the rest of the season.

Here’s the news from On3:

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a broken leg Wednesday during the Bulldogs’ practice ahead of this weekend’s Tennessee game and is going to have surgery. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the injury will potentially end his 2021 season.

Smith isn’t a major contributor of the offense as he has just five receptions over the past two seasons. However, when the team needs a touchdown, he’s the one to call.

Three of his five receptions have gone for touchdown – including two touchdowns on three receptions this season. Smith is also averaging over 30 yards per reception this season.

Next up for Georgia is a contest against Tennessee.