Georgia's Todd Monken Interviewing For Another NFL Job

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken might be eyeing a return to the NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens interviewed Monken for their offensive coordinator job this week. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after they were eliminated from the playoffs.

The Ravens aren't the only NFL team showing interest in Monken this hiring cycle.

Pelissero added that Monken is slated to speak with the Buccaneers soon. They recently moved on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Monken, 56, has several years of NFL experience. His first gig at the pro level came in 2007 as the wide receivers coach for the Jaguars.

In 2016, Monken was named the offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers. After his stint in Tampa came to an end, he accepted the same role on the Browns.

Monken was hired by Georgia in 2020. The offense looked dynamic this past season under his leadership.

Losing Monken would be an unfortunate blow to Georgia's staff, but the defending champions have enough firepower to keep things rolling.