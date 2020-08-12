Governor Of Georgia Releases Statement On College Football

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with the hopes of playing in the spring.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all planning to play the season this fall. Each conference announced a revised schedule, but they will step on the field in 2020.

Following the SEC’s announcement it would be playing this fall, Georgia governor Brian Kemp praised the decision. “Across the South, college football is a sacred tradition, and I want to see it played this year if we can ensure the safety of players, coaches, and staff,” he said in a statement.

He expanded on those comments, suggesting the league made the right decision. Kemp said he is “confident” the conference is putting the health and safety of the athletes first.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

“Based on recent discussions with university leaders and sports officials, I am confident that they are putting the health and well-being of our student athletes first. I commend the football community for working around the clock to incorporate public health guidance and appropriate protocols as they plan for the future. Whether you are a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, or Georgia Southern Eagle, we can all agree on our love of football and desire to see athletes on the field if their safety can be secured.”

Earlier this month, the SEC announced the two new opponents for each team.

The Bulldogs drew a relatively easy schedule, with a home game against Mississippi State and a road game against Arkansas.

The season is expected to kick off in late September.