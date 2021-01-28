Gunner Stockton, No. 1 Dual-Threat QB, Announces Commitment

Five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton still has to wait until 2022 before he gets the chance to play college football, but he has already decided where he’ll continue his career.

On Thursday afternoon, Stockton announced that he’s committing to the Georgia Bulldogs. He posted a picture of himself in a Georgia uniform with the caption: “Committed. Go Dawgs.”

Stockton is the No. 27 overall recruit and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

This is great news for the Bulldogs since they’ll most likely be in the market for a starting quarterback after the 2021 season. JT Daniels could choose to go pro after his second season in Athens.

During his 2019 season at Rabun County High School, Stockton had 3,473 passing yards, 1,126 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns. Those are jaw-dropping numbers from the Georgia native.

Stockton is the seventh hard commit to join Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs already have commitments from five-star athlete Deyon Bouie, four-star defensive tackle Tyre West, and four-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs continue to prove they’re among the best at landing top-tier recruits.

Georgia now has the No. 3 overall recruiting class in the country due to the addition of Stockton. The only schools that rank above Georgia right now are Ohio State and Penn State.