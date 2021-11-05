Georgia QB Commit Just Broke A Major Trevor Lawrence Record

Trevor Lawrence was one of the great high school quarterbacks of recent memory. Gunner Stockton, a future Georgia Bulldog, just snatched one of his big state records in Georgia.

Last Friday, Stockton’s Rabun County team absolutely blasted Union County, 56-14. He led the way, throwing for 301 yards and five touchdowns on the day, without an interception.

With those five scores, Stockton is up to 166 career touchdowns, dating back to his freshman year on the varsity squad back in 2018. His 162nd touchdown throw moved him past Lawrence’s high school career mark, set just a few years ago.

Stockton is a highly touted recruit, even if he isn’t getting the hype that Lawrence had coming out of high school. The Rabun County star is a four-star player per 247 Composite, ranked No. 61 in the nation and No. 6 among quarterbacks.

Rabun County (GA) quarterback @GunnerStockton has broken former Cartersville quarterback @Trevorlawrencee ’s record for passing touchdowns with his 162nd career last Friday night.

Will Stockton break the other two records as well? pic.twitter.com/7pULgAW8yi — ITG Next – Georgia (@itgnext_georgia) November 4, 2021

He isn’t done taking aim at Lawrence in the record books, either. With 12,746 career passing yards, he is now 1,233 yards behind Lawrence’s high school career mark.

It certainly sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is someone he looks up to. After receiving an invite to the Under Armour All-American Bowl, he mentioned Lawrence’s own history with the game. From 247:

“It is a special opportunity to know guys like Trevor Lawrence were in it and all the guys in my class I know that will be there. It is something I have looked forward to for a long time,” Stockton said earlier this year.

Gunner Stockton gave his commitment to Georgia back in January. Kirby Smart has his eyes on a big prize for the following 2023 class, as one of the favorites to land Arch Manning, but Stockton could certainly be a big factor in the program’s future at the quarterback position as well.