Georgia QB Commit Just Broke A Major Trevor Lawrence Record

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a mask.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the media before the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence was one of the great high school quarterbacks of recent memory. Gunner Stockton, a future Georgia Bulldog, just snatched one of his big state records in Georgia.

Last Friday, Stockton’s Rabun County team absolutely blasted Union County, 56-14. He led the way, throwing for 301 yards and five touchdowns on the day, without an interception.

With those five scores, Stockton is up to 166 career touchdowns, dating back to his freshman year on the varsity squad back in 2018. His 162nd touchdown throw moved him past Lawrence’s high school career mark, set just a few years ago.

Stockton is a highly touted recruit, even if he isn’t getting the hype that Lawrence had coming out of high school. The Rabun County star is a four-star player per 247 Composite, ranked No. 61 in the nation and No. 6 among quarterbacks.

He isn’t done taking aim at Lawrence in the record books, either. With 12,746 career passing yards, he is now 1,233 yards behind Lawrence’s high school career mark.

It certainly sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is someone he looks up to. After receiving an invite to the Under Armour All-American Bowl, he mentioned Lawrence’s own history with the game. From 247:

“It is a special opportunity to know guys like Trevor Lawrence were in it and all the guys in my class I know that will be there. It is something I have looked forward to for a long time,” Stockton said earlier this year.

Gunner Stockton gave his commitment to Georgia back in January. Kirby Smart has his eyes on a big prize for the following 2023 class, as one of the favorites to land Arch Manning, but Stockton could certainly be a big factor in the program’s future at the quarterback position as well.

