Here’s Where The 3 Uncommitted 5-Star Recruits Are Expected To Play

College football’s early signing period is getting wrapped up today. Most of the nation’s top recruits have signed a letter of intent, signifying which school each intends to play for. But three major 5-star players remain on the board, open for business.

CB Kelee Ringo, ATH Darnell Washington and RB Zachary Evans will all announce their commitment in coming weeks. Plenty of top college football programs are hoping to earn a pledge from any of the three players.

Here’s where the three uncommitted 5-star recruits are expected to play in 2020:

1. 5-star CB Kelee Ringo

Prediction: Georgia

2. 5-star ATH Darnell Washington

Prediction: Georgia

3. 5-star RB Zachary Evans

Prediction: LSU

Looks like Georgia is set to finish strong in the 2020 recruiting class. Kirby Smart’s current recruiting cycle already ranks No. 4 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Adding two more 5-stars would certainly be impressive haul.

LSU is also having a solid recruiting year. The Tigers’ 2020 class is No. 5 in the nation.

You can view the 247Sports’ commitment predictions here.