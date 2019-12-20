The Spun

Here’s Where The 3 Uncommitted 5-Star Recruits Are Expected To Play

Three footballs next to a pylon(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

College football’s early signing period is getting wrapped up today. Most of the nation’s top recruits have signed a letter of intent, signifying which school each intends to play for. But three major 5-star players remain on the board, open for business.

CB Kelee Ringo, ATH Darnell Washington and RB Zachary Evans will all announce their commitment in coming weeks. Plenty of top college football programs are hoping to earn a pledge from any of the three players.

Here’s where the three uncommitted 5-star recruits are expected to play in 2020:

1. 5-star CB Kelee Ringo

Prediction: Georgia

A general view of Georgia's football stadium.

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

2. 5-star ATH Darnell Washington

Prediction: Georgia

A general view of Georgia's football stadium.

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

3. 5-star RB Zachary Evans

Prediction: LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron before the bowl game.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers waits to take the field before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Looks like Georgia is set to finish strong in the 2020 recruiting class. Kirby Smart’s current recruiting cycle already ranks No. 4 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Adding two more 5-stars would certainly be impressive haul.

LSU is also having a solid recruiting year. The Tigers’ 2020 class is No. 5 in the nation.

You can view the 247Sports’ commitment predictions here.

