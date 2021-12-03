Herschel Walker Has Message For Georgia Before Game vs. Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs have been dominant throughout the 2021 regular season. Now, it’s time for Kirby Smart to lead the program to postseason success.

On Saturday afternoon, Georgia will square off with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. It’ll be Bulldogs’ toughest test thus far.

During an appearance on WBS Radio, former Georgia running back Herschel Walker shared his thoughts on this marquee matchup. He doesn’t want the Bulldogs to overthink this game and put unnecessary pressure on themselves.

“What I’d like to see is Georgia continue to play like they’ve been playing,” Walker said, via Saturday Down South. “I think they’ve got to take this game as another game and go out and do their thing, not put a lot of pressure on themselves, because the season is still not over. This is a very, very big game, because this is the beginning of the rest of their season. What I mean by that is the Playoffs start. They’ve gotten through the tough times, now it’s time to start playing. And you’re starting out with a very, very tough team.”

Walker admit that Alabama has been a bit inconsistent this year, but he will never count out Nick Saban.

“Alabama has had some tough times, but everybody knows Coach Saban is an incredible coach, they’ve got some incredible players, but what Georgia’s got to do is continue to go out there and do what they’ve been doing all year. Not worry about anything but playing this game right here, and everything else will fall into place, because they’ve got the team to do it.”

Even if Georgia does end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard on Saturday, it shouldn’t affect its status as one of the four teams that’ll make the College Football Playoff.

That being said, Georgia would like to keep its undefeated season alive and enter the Playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.