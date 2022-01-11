Herschel Walker Reacts To Georgia’s National Championship

The sports world has been abuzz with messages of congratulations for Georgia after the Bulldogs downed the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday’s national championship game.

The latest to weigh in on the game’s outcome is College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker.

Walker, a former Georgia star running back, took to social media to celebrate his former program’s accomplishment late on Monday night.

“When you make a DAWG mad, they will bite back!! CONGRATS to the Georgia Football DAWGS!!” Walker wrote on Twitter.

When you make a DAWG mad, they will bite back!! CONGRATS to the @GeorgiaFootball DAWGS!!!#NationalChampionship — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 11, 2022

Walker’s message is fitting considering Alabama did bite Georgia the first time the two teams met in December’s SEC Championship. Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young gashed the Bulldogs’ accomplished defense and Nick Saban won his 11th division title with the program.

But on Monday, Georgia flipped the script and saw its hard-nosed style win the day. The two SEC programs found themselves locked in a defensive battle for most of the night, trading field goals until the second half.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs offense opened up the game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdowns, including a 40-yard strike to Adonai Mitchell. A pick-six by freshman Kelee Ringo sealed the 33-18 victory for Georgia.

The win gave the Bulldogs their first national championship since Walker’s era. Georgia last won the title in 1980, during the Hall of Famer’s freshman season.

Walker, 59, went on to have a sensational career with the Bulldogs after winning a national championship during his first year in Athens. He won the Heisman Trophy two seasons later in 1982 and was named a three-time, consensus All-American.

Walker ended his three-year collegiate career with 5,259 yards and 76 rushing touchdowns.