Herschel Walker Reveals His 'Solution' For School Shootings

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

There are a lot of tough conversations being had this week about school shootings and how the United States can put an end to them.

While on Fox News, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was asked to share his thoughts on this dilemma.

It appears Walker wants more funding for mental health resources.

"What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things," Walker said. "They talk about doing disinformation. What about getting a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media. What about doing things like that? We can stop it that way."

Walker continued: "They just want to continue talking about taking away your constitutional rights. This has been happening for years, and the way we stop it is by putting money into the mental health field."

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman responsible for this shooting was 18 years old.

Hopefully, the United States can come together to find a way to end these senseless acts of violence.